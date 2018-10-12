Downtown Railyard Redevelopment Plan Put on Hold

Rendering Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The redevelopment of the downtown railyard is being put on hold.

Black Iron Railyard LLC owned by David and Erika Billion reached a $2.6 million agreement with the city to redevelop about four acres of the land in August.

Their vision included a multi-story mixed-use building with residential and retail space. The plan passed the first round of city council voting in August.

The couple deferred the final vote to review costs. That vote was expected at Monday’s council meeting, but Black Iron is requesting they be withdrawn from the agenda according to Dustin Powers with the city’s planning office.

Power’s say the Billion’s are revising their plan and changes will be made.