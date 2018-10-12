FCC Commissioner Carr Tours KDLT Broadcast Tower

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A member of the FCC got a taste of KDLT today.

Commissioner Brendan Carr toured our facility in Rowena this afternoon. It included a ride up the 2,000 foot broadcast tower.

The FCC maintains federal regulation for radio, television and digital media.

Carr’s visit to South Dakota is one of many stops in the upper midwest, including testifying at Senator Thune’s hearing today, as federal officials continue to work toward bringing 5G service to the US.

“It really gives you a new perspective on the hard work that goes into infrastructure in this country, whether it’s broadband or broadcasting, it’s great to see the hard work that goes into it,” said Carr.

Carr also visited the Sioux Falls Tower and Communications training facility today with Congresswoman Kristi Noem.