FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 9 (10-12-18)

Highlights, Scores & Fun From Ninth Week Of Prep Football!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For 9-Man and 11B teams in South Dakota it’s the final Football Friday of the regular season. Gear up for the postseason by clicking on the video viewer to see the scores, fun and highlights from 10 games featuring:

-Pierre @ Roosevelt

-RC Central @ Washington

-Brandon Valley @ Yankton

-SF Christian @ Tea

-Lennox @ Dakota Valley

-Wagner @ Canton

-Colman-Egan @ Arlington-Lake Preston

-Canistota/Freeman @ Garretson

-Blue Earth @ Pipestone

-Sibley Ocheydan @ West Lyon