“God is Great. That’s All I Have To Say” – Jury Finds Stacy Phelps Not Guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – At long last, the “Gear Up” trial is over for Stacy Phelps.

A jury says the former CEO of AIII is not guilty on all counts. Phelps was acquitted of charges of falsifying evidence by backdating contracts.

Phelps admitted to backdating contracts, but the defense says it was for legitimate reasons.

The prosecution tried to prove that Phelps backdated contracts for Scott Westerhuis in order to avoid an audit.

Westerhuis killed his entire family then himself in 2015. This led authorities to discover that Scott and his wife, Nicole, embezzled more than a million dollars.

After the verdict came in, the defense said that the tribal community has been loyal to Phelps consistently.

“Stacy Phelps is innocent of these charges and they’ve been behind him all the way,” said Dana Hanna, Phelps’ defense attorney. “We’ve always maintained his innocence, and we proved it.”

Meanwhile, this trial signifies another loss for Attorney General Marty Jackley.

The first “Gear Up” defendant, Stephanie Hubers, was also found not guilty of all counts in June.

The second, Dan Guericke, took a plea deal two weeks ago in exchange for his testimony against Phelps.

Jackley said repeatedly that this case was difficult since Scott is dead.

However, Jackley says he respects the jury’s decision and the defense’s win.

Despite the “not guilty” verdict, Jackley says he does not regret taking this case to trial.

“I’ve all along felt that the right thing to do was to investigate it, to look into the financial records,” said Jackley. “We felt there was wrongdoing but obviously, this was a close case.”

Jackley also says this case shines a light on the need for more government transparency.

The jury deliberated for nearly nine hours.