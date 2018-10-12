Healthy Crops Forecast Greets Growers This National Farmer’s Day

Some positive news for the regions farmers on this National Farmer’s Day – a day meant to honor and recognize all of the hard-working farmers we have out there. National Farmer’s Day is observed each year on October 12.

First, the weather is improving. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are on the way and will remain for the foreseeable future.

Second, South Dakota farmers are expecting record corn and soybean crops.

The latest estimates from the federal Agriculture Department projects the state’s corn crop at 851 million bushels, up 16 percent from last year. The soybean crop is forecast at 281 million bushels, also up 16 percent. The average yield for both crops is expected to be a record.

Sunflower production is forecast to be down 13 percent but sorghum production up 28 percent. Alfalfa hay production is forecast at up 49 percent from last year’s drought-plagued season, with other hay production up 5 percent.