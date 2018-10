KDLT TAILGATE TOUR-Garretson

Previewing Garretson Against Canistota/Freeman

GARRETSON, S.D. — For 9-Man and 11B teams in South Dakota it’s the final Football Friday of the regular season! Our KDLT Football Friday Tailgate Tour pulled into Garretson for the game of the week in 9-Man between the 7-0 Canistota/Freeman Pride and the 7-0 host Blue Dragons. Click on the video viewer to see our live sportscast and interviews with the coaches!