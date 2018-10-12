Omaha Hands Coyotes Second Summit Loss

USD Falls 3-1

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota couldn’t hold onto late leads in a couple of sets and fell Friday to Omaha in a Summit League match inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Game scores were 25-21, 10-25, 26-24, 25-23.

Sadie Limback had 14 kills as the Mavericks remained unbeaten in the Summit League at 6-0.

Hayley Dotseth had 14 kills and 19 digs to lead the Coyotes, falling to 5-2 in the Summit and 11-8 overall.

South Dakota evened the match at a set apiece with a convincing game two victory, but couldn’t hold onto a pair of late leads in set three and another late lead in set four.

“We gave away leads in at least two of three sets (that we lost),” Coach Leanne Williamson said. “First set we were up 18-15 and they went on a 10-3 run. I don’t think that should happen, especially on your home floor. We got a little tentative in that moment.”

Taylor Wilson added 13 kills while Madison Jurgens contributed 37 assists and 11 digs in a match that saw the score tied 40 times and the lead change hands another 19 times.

Anne Rasmussen provided 21 digs, five assists and two aces for the Coyotes, an ace total that was matched by Lolo Weideman and Mehana Fonseca.

However, South Dakota has suffered back-to-back home losses for the first time in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center’s three-year existence.

“We should be disappointed,” said Williamson. “It’s your home floor, you got to protect it, that’s a goal of ours every year.

“Unfortunately we lost our fight in some of the tough moments.”

South Dakota hits the road for Sunday’s 2 p.m. contest in Grand Forks against North Dakota.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics