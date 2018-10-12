Scoreboard Friday, October 12th

Scoreboard Friday, October 12th
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

Scoreboard Friday, October 12th

Women’s Volleyball

Nebraska-Omaha 3, USD 1
USF 3, Mary 0
Augustana 3, MSU-Moorhead 1
SMSU 3, Minot State 0
Northern 3, Wayne State 0
Morningside 3, Dakota State 0
Presentation 3, Mount Marty 0
SDSU 3, Western Illinois 2
DWU 3, St. Mary 1

H.S. Volleyball

Mitchell 3, RC Central 0
RC Stevens 3, Huron 1

Women’s Soccer

Mary 1, SMSU 0
Augustana 1, Northern 0
USF 1, Minot State 1 *2 OT

H.S. Cross Country

Region 3-A

Boys

27-Vermillion
30-Beresford
40-Lennox
68-Tea Area

*Alec Atwood (Beresford) 15:27.03

Girls

33-Ethan/Parkston
34-Lennox
46-Beresford
52-Tea Area

*Ali Bainbridge (Lennox) 17:55.64

Region 1-A

Boys

30-Webster
33-Milbank
46-Redfield/Doland
67-Roncalli

*Nick Batcheloor (Milbank)

Girls

35-Milbank
39-Webster
42-Redfield/Doland
48-Roncalli

*Kenzie Hamann (Deuel) 20:47.17

H.S. Football

South Dakota

Beresford 41, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24

Bison 78, Crazy Horse 0

Bon Homme 58, Platte-Geddes 8

Brandon Valley 34, Yankton 9

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 55, Sioux Valley 12

Britton-Hecla 47, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Brookings 21, Sioux Lincoln 7

Canton 48, Wagner 12

Chamberlain 20, Stanley County 7

Colome 70, Avon 8

Corsica/Stickney 20, Gayville-Volin 18

Custer 26, Lead-Deadwood 13

Dakota Valley 50, Lennox 18

Dell Rapids 34, Flandreau 18

Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Deubrook 65, Estelline/Hendricks 34

Deuel 44, Waverly-South Shore 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 43, Vermillion 27

Elkton-Lake Benton 30, Castlewood 26

Florence/Henry 52, Tri-State 14

Garretson 44, Canistota 22

Gregory 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12

Groton Area 21, Redfield/Doland 14

Hamlin 21, Clark/Willow Lake 7

Harrisburg 21, Mitchell 17

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Lemmon/McIntosh 14

Huron 28, Spearfish 0

Irene-Wakonda 52, Baltic 8

Kadoka Area 58, Hill City 40

Kimball/White Lake 54, Lyman 0

Madison 49, Tri-Valley 18

Milbank Area 48, Sisseton 0

Mobridge-Pollock 73, McLaughlin 0

Northwestern 48, Iroquois 0

Parker 34, Hanson 0

Potter County 34, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39, Pierre 34

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 7

Sioux Falls Washington 56, Rapid City Central 27

St. Thomas More 21, Belle Fourche 20

Sturgis 42, Pine Ridge 22

Sully Buttes 50, Faulkton 12

Tea Area 36, Sioux Falls Christian 16

Timber Lake 42, Philip 28

Todd County 51, St. Francis Indian 0

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28, Scotland 8

Viborg-Hurley 54, Howard 52, OT

Wall 58, Edgemont 6

Warner 40, Eureka/Bowdle 0

Watertown 34, Aberdeen Central 20

Webster 46, Dakota Hills 8

West Central 47, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Winner 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Minnesota

Marshall 54, Tri-City United 7

Pipestone 35, Blue Earth 7

Hills Beaver Creek 50, Renville County West 30

Luverne 28, Martin County West 0

Worthington 15, Albert Lea 13

Jackson County Central 67, St. James 17

Dawson Boyd 61, Yellow Medicine East 7

Edgerton/Ellsworth 26, R-T-R 20

Fulda 30, MACCRAY 26

Iowa 

West Lyon 40, Sibley Ocheyeden 6

Central Lyon 14, Sioux Center 7

Boyden Hull/RV 35, MOC Floyd Valley 7

West Sioux 36, Unity Christian 0

Emmetsburg 20, Western Christian 14 *Overtime

Spencer 41, LeMars 6

Sheldon 33, Okoboji Milford 14

 

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags:

Related Post

Scoreboard Wednesday, June 28th
Scoreboard Wednesday, March 21st
Scoreboard Monday, January 8th
Scoreboard Friday, February 16th

You Might Also Like