Scoreboard Friday, October 12th
Women’s Volleyball
Nebraska-Omaha 3, USD 1
USF 3, Mary 0
Augustana 3, MSU-Moorhead 1
SMSU 3, Minot State 0
Northern 3, Wayne State 0
Morningside 3, Dakota State 0
Presentation 3, Mount Marty 0
SDSU 3, Western Illinois 2
DWU 3, St. Mary 1
H.S. Volleyball
Mitchell 3, RC Central 0
RC Stevens 3, Huron 1
Women’s Soccer
Mary 1, SMSU 0
Augustana 1, Northern 0
USF 1, Minot State 1 *2 OT
H.S. Cross Country
Region 3-A
Boys
27-Vermillion
30-Beresford
40-Lennox
68-Tea Area
*Alec Atwood (Beresford) 15:27.03
Girls
33-Ethan/Parkston
34-Lennox
46-Beresford
52-Tea Area
*Ali Bainbridge (Lennox) 17:55.64
Region 1-A
Boys
30-Webster
33-Milbank
46-Redfield/Doland
67-Roncalli
*Nick Batcheloor (Milbank)
Girls
35-Milbank
39-Webster
42-Redfield/Doland
48-Roncalli
*Kenzie Hamann (Deuel) 20:47.17
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Beresford 41, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 24
Bison 78, Crazy Horse 0
Bon Homme 58, Platte-Geddes 8
Brandon Valley 34, Yankton 9
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 55, Sioux Valley 12
Britton-Hecla 47, Great Plains Lutheran 7
Brookings 21, Sioux Lincoln 7
Canton 48, Wagner 12
Chamberlain 20, Stanley County 7
Colome 70, Avon 8
Corsica/Stickney 20, Gayville-Volin 18
Custer 26, Lead-Deadwood 13
Dakota Valley 50, Lennox 18
Dell Rapids 34, Flandreau 18
Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Deubrook 65, Estelline/Hendricks 34
Deuel 44, Waverly-South Shore 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 43, Vermillion 27
Elkton-Lake Benton 30, Castlewood 26
Florence/Henry 52, Tri-State 14
Garretson 44, Canistota 22
Gregory 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12
Groton Area 21, Redfield/Doland 14
Hamlin 21, Clark/Willow Lake 7
Harrisburg 21, Mitchell 17
Herreid/Selby Area 54, Lemmon/McIntosh 14
Huron 28, Spearfish 0
Irene-Wakonda 52, Baltic 8
Kadoka Area 58, Hill City 40
Kimball/White Lake 54, Lyman 0
Madison 49, Tri-Valley 18
Milbank Area 48, Sisseton 0
Mobridge-Pollock 73, McLaughlin 0
Northwestern 48, Iroquois 0
Parker 34, Hanson 0
Potter County 34, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39, Pierre 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Rapid City Stevens 7
Sioux Falls Washington 56, Rapid City Central 27
St. Thomas More 21, Belle Fourche 20
Sturgis 42, Pine Ridge 22
Sully Buttes 50, Faulkton 12
Tea Area 36, Sioux Falls Christian 16
Timber Lake 42, Philip 28
Todd County 51, St. Francis Indian 0
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 28, Scotland 8
Viborg-Hurley 54, Howard 52, OT
Wall 58, Edgemont 6
Warner 40, Eureka/Bowdle 0
Watertown 34, Aberdeen Central 20
Webster 46, Dakota Hills 8
West Central 47, McCook Central/Montrose 0
Winner 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Minnesota
Marshall 54, Tri-City United 7
Pipestone 35, Blue Earth 7
Hills Beaver Creek 50, Renville County West 30
Luverne 28, Martin County West 0
Worthington 15, Albert Lea 13
Jackson County Central 67, St. James 17
Dawson Boyd 61, Yellow Medicine East 7
Edgerton/Ellsworth 26, R-T-R 20
Fulda 30, MACCRAY 26
Iowa
West Lyon 40, Sibley Ocheyeden 6
Central Lyon 14, Sioux Center 7
Boyden Hull/RV 35, MOC Floyd Valley 7
West Sioux 36, Unity Christian 0
Emmetsburg 20, Western Christian 14 *Overtime
Spencer 41, LeMars 6
Sheldon 33, Okoboji Milford 14