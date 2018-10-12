Teen boy who died after falling off hood of moving car ID’d

MILBANK, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Milbank teenager who died after falling off the hood of a moving car in Grant County.

The Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Tanner Schwagel was riding on the hood as the car traveled along a rural road, and his foot got caught on the front bumper and he was dragged beneath the vehicle.

It happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, about 5 ½ miles southeast of Milbank. Schwagel died at a Sioux Falls hospital.

The patrol says charges are pending against the 16-year-old boy who was driving the car.