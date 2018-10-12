The American Red Cross of Sioux Falls Is Sending Help To The Victims Of Hurricane Michael

SIOUX FALLS, SD- One of the worst hurricanes to hit the United States is making its’ through the Gulf Coast. Unlike Hurricane Florence, this storm developed quickly without warning leaving people stranded and unprepared.

“Florence was out at sea for quite a while. This one kind developed in the Gulf. At one time, they didn’t think it was even going to be a Category 1,” says Chairman of the American Red Cross Board in Eastern South Dakota Joel Christensen.

The Category 4 storm is bringing devastation across Georgia and Alabama. Currently, the pan-handle of Florida is the main target of the storm’s path. Just weeks after Florence, the American Red Cross is sending more volunteers to help with the Michael storm damage.

Christensen says, “Over the next few days, it takes a while to assess what the needs are. So the immediate needs are being handled by these volunteers.”

The biggest needs for the storm victims are food, shelter, and health services including blood donations.

“There’s a real shortage of blood because a lot of the blood drives were cancelled because of hurricane itself,” explains Christensen.

Donating blood to The American Red Cross would be the biggest help right now along with volunteering to go to the disaster areas. Organizers of the Red Cross says it’s time to step up because these states would do the same for us.

“It has happened in South Dakota. So it’s just our turn to return the financial and even the blood or volunteer services to help those areas,” says Christensen.

So far, The American Red Cross has sent 11 volunteers to Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. More will be sent to help with “Michael cleanup” after the first group determines victims’ needs. 10 volunteers from our area are currently in the Carolina helping with Florence.