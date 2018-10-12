Wired Wednesday: How to Handle a Fake Facebook Account In Your Name

You’ve been notified time and again your Facebook profile has been stolen and used to create another fake account. Often, it hasn’t and it’s just someone forwarding onto you a note they’ve been forwarded warning of the increasing scam.

But when it does happen to you – what can you do? Will Bushee, vice-president of the data mining company Brite Planet, co-founder of Code Boot Camp of South Dakota,and author of “Wired for Coding”, lays out the steps to take.