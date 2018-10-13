Bo Don’t Know How To Stop Jacks In SDSU’s Rout Of Youngstown State

BROOKINGS, SD —. South Dakota State entered its Hobo Day matchup against Youngstown State as one of the top passing teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, but it was the rushing attack that paced the Jackrabbits to a 36-7 Hobo Day victory over Youngstown State Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

SDSU, ranked second in the STATS FCS media poll and fifth by the FCS coaches, improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Penguins dropped to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Youngstown State grabbed the momentum early, forcing the Jackrabbits to go three-and-out on their first possession and later putting together a solid first offensive drive of its own. However, Logan Backhaus blocked the Penguins’ 41-yard field goal attempt, which was picked up near midfield by Dalton Cox and returned to the YSU 25.

SDSU cashed in two plays and 40 seconds later as Taryn Christion hooked up with Cade Johnson over the middle for a 23-yard touchdown. It was Johnson’s eighth touchdown reception of the season. The extra point was missed.

The Penguins put together what would be their lone scoring drive of the afternoon, marching 78 yards on eight plays to take a momentary 7-6 lead. Christian Turner tallied the final 27 yards as he caught a screen pass from Montgomery VanGorder and rolled down the left sideline for a touchdown.

SDSU took the lead for good on the ensuing possession, putting together a nine-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard field goal by Chase Vinatieri.

The Jackrabbits came into Saturday’s contest minus two starters on their offensive line and lost leading rusher Isaac Wallace to injury late in the first quarter. However, freshman C.J. Wilson picked up the slack, setting up a 1-yard Mikey Daniel touchdown run late in the second quarter with a 41-yard run, then scoring on a 48-yard run on SDSU’s first possession of the second half to give the Jackrabbits a 23-7 lead.

Meanwhile, the SDSU defense settled in, forcing Youngstown State to punt five times in the second half. The other two Penguin drives ended with interceptions by Zy Mosley and Christian Rozeboom. Mosley’s interception, his team-leading third of the season, came in the end zone midway through the third quarter.

Christion, whose seven completions and 78 passing yards were career lows in a starting role, provided the final two Jackrabbit scores with his legs. The senior from Sioux Falls sliced through the Penguin defense for a 49-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. On the play, Christion became the MVFC career leader in total offense.

Christion, who carried five times for 89 yards, capped the scoring four-and-a-half minutes later by scampering to the end zone from 11 yards out.

SDSU finished with a 253-136 advantage in rushing yardage as Wilson finished with a game-high 119 yards on 16 carries. The Jackrabbit defense limited YSU’s leading rusher, Tevin McCaster, to 60 yards on 22 carries.

Ryan Earith and Seven Wilson each registered seven tackles to lead the Jackrabbit defense.

Wallace caught two passes for 31 yards, with Adam Anderson notching a pair of catches for 14 yards for the Jackrabbits.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits travel to Northern Iowa for an MVFC matchup on Oct. 20. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

