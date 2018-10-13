Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee Considers Non-Profit to Raise Money for Cleanup

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota lake advisory committee is exploring philanthropic measures to help fund upgrades to a maligned lake, including forming a nonprofit group.

The Lake Mitchell Advisory Committee earlier this year recommended a $19 million plan to clean up Lake Mitchell, which has had water quality issues for decades. The plan has three phases: in-lake, near-lake and watershed improvements.

The committee says a nonprofit group could help raise funds for the project and apply for grants to improve the lake.

Chairman Joe Kippes says he believes the committee owes it to the community to explore as many funding sources as possible.

A 2018 report from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources marked the lake as Category 5, the worst designation.