Stampede Wins Shootout With Fargo In Home Opener

Sioux Falls Wins 4-3

Sioux Falls, SD—Twenty years ago the Stampede lost their first ever home game at the Sioux Falls Arena. Twenty years later, the Herd won their home opener in a shootout. Cade Borchardt’s third round shooout goal lifted the Stampede to a 4-3 victory over the Fargo Force before 8,318 fans at the PREMIER Center. Artem Ivanyuzhenkov tallied a goal in regulation and one in the shootout while Jaxson Stauber earned the win in goal with 20 saves. The Herd are now 3-1-1 to start the season with four of the five games being decided by just a goal.

With a young roster, the Stampede were hoping to get off on the right foot and get the crowd behind them early. They did just that just 2:03 into the game. Lucas McGregor sent a pass to Sam Stevens who wristed a shot on goal that was stopped by Fargo netminder Ryan Bischel, but the rebound bounced out to Ryan Sullivan who knocked it home to bring the hometown fans to their feet with a 1-0 lead.

That gave the Herd some early momentum as they outshot the Force 8-2 in the early goings, but weren’t able to add to their lead and it remained a 1-0 game. The Force would tie the game at 14:46 when Bartek Bison took the puck from behind the net and found Connor Mayer who snuck in behind the defense and one-timed the pass into the net. Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 15-9 in the period.

The Herd would regain the lead at 7:02 when Matt Cameron recorded his first goal of the season. Brian Chambers sent a pass through the slot to Cameron who skated in and wristed a shot past the stick side of Bischel for a 2-1 advantage. It remained that way until the 18:47 mark when Artem Ivanyuzhenkov tallied his fourth goal of the season. Cade Borchardt fought his way with the puck behind the net and sent a perfect pass in front of the goal for Ivanyuzhenkov who one-timed the puck into the net for a 3-1 lead.

The Force made a comeback in the third on two goals from Ben Meyers. The first came at 9:17 when Josh Nodler sent a pass through the slot to Meyers who hammered it home. Just over a minute later Meyers struck again to tie the game 3-3. That goal would send the game into overtime.

Both teams exchanged some good chances in overtime, but neither team was able to find the back of the net, sending the game into a shootout. After both teams failed to score in round one, Ivanyuzhenkov tallied a goal in round two. Hank Crone kept the Force alive with a goal in round three, but the Herd won it on Borchardt’s wrister.

Sioux Falls outshot Fargo 33-23 on the night and finished 0-for-1 on the power play while Fargo was also 0-for-1.

The Herd return to action this Friday and Saturday night when they host Waterloo and Madison inside the PREMIER Center. Puck drop is 7:05 PM each night and tickets for both games are on sale now through the PREMIER Center.