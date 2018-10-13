Students “Paint the Plows” Before The Snow Enters The Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, SD- As snow is starting to make its’ way in to the forecast, Sioux Falls snow plows are ready to get back on the roads in a colorful way.

The city’s fleet got a makeover today, thanks to a number of area students. The kids helped paint 20 snow plows located in the parking lot of the Empire Mall. From animals to mascots, quotes and school pride, each plow is full of color.

The city started to let students paint the plows around nine years ago, and the tradition has continues. City crews say it’s a way to let students express their creativity outside of the classroom and have a little fun.

“These are the plows that we really use out in the street. It isn’t just for show, I mean these are the ones that we use. They’ll get to see them come down the street and they’re all excited cause they see us out there with their plow that they painted, ” says Street Supervisor Charlie Putzier.

People were also able to vote for their favorite designs. The two plows with the most votes will be in the “Parade of Lights” this November. The winners will be announced at the end of the week.