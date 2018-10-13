Trojans Top Saints Dakota State Beats Presentation 44-28 October 13, 2018 Zach Borg, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail MADISON, SD —. Click on the video viewer for highlights from Dakota State’s 44-28 win over Presentation in college football action on Saturday afternoon! Categories: College Sports, Colleges – Dakota State, Colleges – Presentation, Sports, Sports Top Story Tags: College Football, Dakota State Trojans, Presentation Saints Related Post Coyotes Hope Spring Raises The Bar Gimbel’s Big Night Propels Mustangs to Win a... Jackrabbits Run Away From Western Illinois Jacks Excited For National TV Opportunity