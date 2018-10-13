Trojans Top Saints

Dakota State Beats Presentation 44-28
Zach Borg,
Share This:

MADISON, SD —. Click on the video viewer for highlights from Dakota State’s 44-28 win over Presentation in college football action on Saturday afternoon!

Categories: College Sports, Colleges – Dakota State, Colleges – Presentation, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , ,

Related Post

Coyotes Hope Spring Raises The Bar
Gimbel’s Big Night Propels Mustangs to Win a...
Jackrabbits Run Away From Western Illinois
Jacks Excited For National TV Opportunity

You Might Also Like