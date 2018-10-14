100 Years Loved

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s a special day for one Sioux Falls resident who’s hitting a milestone.

Doris Daugherty also known as Billie among her friends celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with family. She was born in Sioux Falls 1918 and officially turns 100 Sunday. Growing up she had many hobbies, including painting. She says living for so long makes you realize what’s most important in life and to her, its family.

“The best part is just having all of you guys around me,” said Billie Daugherty.

She’s the youngest of five siblings but has lived the longest. One of her secrets to a long life: she always stayed busy.