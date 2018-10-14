100 Years of Deaf Ministry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- When Pastor Matthew Nix gives a sermon, the message is conveyed all through his hands. His church services are in sign language.

“Because there are still deaf people around here that need to hear the gospel. There are people that through other means probably wouldn’t hear it or receive it,” said Pastor Nix.

He’s been signing at the Trinity Lutheran Church Of The Deaf since 1993.

However, the deaf ministry itself has been spreading the gospel in South Dakota since 1918.

Organizers felt there was a group of people not being served.

“That was our goal. Trying to make sure they were taken care of,” said Pastor Nix.

Pastor Nix believes everyone deserves to come to church whether that be through hearing or seeing. While some churches now have interpreters, he says those are catered to people who can hear. He speaks and signs during his sermon, but the focus is on sign language.

“We are able to just watch him and we understand more clearly that way,” said Bob Zimmer.

Those who attend appreciate that.

“I like it because, well I like it because I just do like it, it’s my language,” Lois Rhode.

“The pastor is able to help us. You know if we’re feeling down or depressed or anything like that the pastor can tend to us himself,” said Keith Pedersen.

It also creates a good opportunity to interact with other deaf people.

“We’re able to sit around and chat a little bit and it’s really kind of nice. I love coming to this church, said Zimmer.

The church service is often smaller, usually in the teens, but to Pastor Nix and the church that doesn’t matter. They’ll keep signing to make a difference because every person matters.

The service is held every sunday morning at 8:30. For those who aren’t able to attend the service, the church has a program called Mainstreet Living that airs on KDLT Sunday mornings at ten. It’s one of the few religious programs that has both closed captioning and a certified interpreter.