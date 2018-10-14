Meet Evan Anderson: The 11-Year-Old Published Author

MITCHELL, SD- “What did you have for breakfast today?” “Umm….nothing.” “Nothing?! Not even like a bowl of cereal?” “No, I should have had waffles.”

Evan Anderson is probably one of the few 11-year-olds that can say they’re a published author. When he was in fourth grade, Evan’s teacher gave an assignment to write a fictional story. This short story soon turned into Evan’s first mystery novel, titled “The Adventures of Waffles the Cow Detective: The Kidnapping of Chris P. Bacon.”

“I just turned the homework assignment to my passion,” says Author Evan Anderson.

The book is about a cow detective named Waffles, who is on a mission to find a famous pig author named Chris P. Bacon. Evan says he loves reading “Harry Potter” books, and channeled his inner “Slytherin” in writing his own book.

Anderson explains, “I was very like cunning in writing and I think I was ambitious in trying to get it out there to different people. I’ve come a long way.”

Besides being inspired by “Harry Potter,” Evan was also encouraged by his teachers at L.B. Williams Elementary School. Ms. Morgan helped Evan edit different versions of his book.

Once I was done, she would like share it with the class. She read it out loud and she would tell me, ‘hey maybe work on this part.’ She was like the first person I actually gave it to when it was done.”

Evan is a determined boy. He says he has what it takes to be a best selling author because of his humble and positive attitude. If you have a dream, Evan says to go for it and ignore the negative energy.

“Sometimes it can be the hardest thing, but just ignore it. If you really set your mind to something, you can achieve it,” says Anderson.

He’s already sold 71 copies of his first book. It was was published in June, and is available on Amazon. Evan is currently working on a sequel,”The Adventures of Waffles the Cow Detective and The Disappearance of Albert Einswine.” He hopes to release that book in three months.