Sanford Health Pediatric Residents Learn About Farm Safety

SALEM, SD- Today is an important lesson for the Residents of Sanford Health because there over 2 million farms across the United States. According to recent studies, 45 children are injured everyday by farming equipment.

“Some of the common injuries are amputations, degloving injuries, fractures, but the main one is almost mutilation,” says the Director of Pediatric Residents Dr. Joseph Zenel.

Types of equipment that can injure children are tractors and pump-jacks. To learn more about how to care for these injuries, Sanford Health Pediatric Residents spent some time on a farm in Salem. They watched simulations of common farm accidents involving kids.

Many say this was an eye-opener for them, because 3/4 of these soon-to-be doctors didn’t grow up on a farm or in a farming community.

Third year Resident Whitney Rolling says, “I grew up in the suburbs of the Twin Cities called Maple Grove. I have no farm exposure expect my grandfather grew up on a farm and that’s about all I know.”

First year Resident Caleb Hentges adds, “It’s a little embarrassing cause my dad grew up on a farm in Humboldt, so it’s definitely out of my element. I don’t know a darn thing about farms.”

The owner of this farm, Cathy Roling, organized the exercise after three traumatic farming injuries with one of her sons.

“One on a four-wheeler where he lost the whole front of his skull and he was severely injured. One where he got his arm in a power take-off that took a year to recover from. Then he fell off a snowmobile and broke his back,” says Roling of Sanford Health Pediatric Residency Coordinator.

Cathy says it’s crucial for Pediatric Residents to know how to handle these situations being in a farming region.

Roling explains, “One of the things that’s most important (I felt) when this was being planned is that they see the mechanism of injury and they see the environment that it happens.”

For parents, if your child is injured on the farm by one of the machines the first thing to do is to shut of the equipment. Then call 9-1-1 immediately.

“Your first instinct is to pull that child out of the equipment or take care of them. But the first thing to do is call 9-1-1 and get people to know what they’re doing to take care of that,” explains Roling.

Sanford Health officials hope to continue teaching their Residents outside of a hospital through different exercises to expand their knowledge in their respected areas of medicine.