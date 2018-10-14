“The Hindu Temple of Siouxland” Is Officially Open!

TEA, SD- History is made in South Dakota today as the first Hindu temple in the Dakotas has officially opened its doors.

“The Hindu Temple of Siouxland” held its first service in Tea on Sunday morning. Temple organizers say it took 10 years to finally bring a temple to the area.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world, with more than a billion followers. Organizers of “The Hindu Temple of Siouxland” say they are proud to finally have a temple in South Dakota to call home.

“I think the vision and perseverance of the community is important. This is an example of the will of this community to come together to build this temple,” says Chairman of the Board of “The Hindu Temple of Siouxland” Archana Chatterjee.

The temple will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 1 pm. The services are opened to anyone.