Weather Delays Ellis Road Construction

Sioux Falls, S.D.-Roadwork on the west side of town could be taking a bit longer to complete than originally planned. The City of Sioux Falls says crews are a little behind schedule on the expansion and reconstruction of Ellis Road from 12th to 41st Street. Construction work on the flagship project began early this spring. The city planned to finish the pavement around November, but says the weather has not been cooperating. It’s been too rainy and too cold. Now, crews say they won’t be able to put in all the pavement until next year, but workers are racing against the weather to open all intersections for winter travel. In the next couple weeks they also plan to have 26th Street South to 41st Street open.

“You know it’s a big project and we sure would have liked to have gotten it all wrapped up this year as I’m sure they’d like us to. Just mother nature was not working with us this year, so we’re doing everything we can to get people through safely through the winter time, said Joshua Peterson, Sioux Falls Principal Construction Engineer.

The city plans to finish Ellis Road and have it all back open by spring. The roadway will be widened to four lanes with a median and turning lanes.