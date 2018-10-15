ACLU of South Dakota Offering Free Rides to Polls on Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The ACLU of South Dakota wants to make sure everyone can get out to vote in next month’s mid-term.

The organization is offering free rides to and from polling places, for anyone who doesn’t have transportation in Sioux Falls. They will also monitor the need in surrounding communities like Harrisburg, Tea, and Dell Rapids.

The rides will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 6th. One volunteer is also donating a wheelchair accessible vehicle to make sure anyone who wants to vote can get to a polling place.

“So people who are homebound, who maybe don’t usually have the opportunity to go to a polling place and cast their vote, will be able to be picked up by one of our volunteers, cast their vote and be brought home,” said Kadyn Wittman, ACLU Community Engagement Associate.

To register for the service, just visit aclusd.org or call 605-332-2508.