Bear Sculpture Made of Dinner Forks and Knives Wins People’s Choice

Sioux Falls, SD (from SculptureWalk) – October 15, 2018 – The annual SculptureWalk People’s Choice award goes to Bear Lee, Standing created by Ohio artist, Gary Hovey, as selected by visitors to annual public art exhibition of sculptures in historic Downtown Sioux Falls.

The grizzly bear sculpture is crafted out of stainless-steel dinner forks and knives. Standing six feet tall, the unique sculpture captured the most votes in the 15th annual SculptureWalk balloting. Not to mention 1000’s of selfies with visitors to the corner of 11th & Phillips Avenue in Historic Downtown Sioux Falls.

“That minute in May when I saw Bear Lee, Standing come off the truck, I know we had another very special sculpture in a very special year,” said SculptureWalk’s Jim Clark. “Gary Hovey is an inspirational artist and we are thrilled to have him as a new artist with SculptureWalk and a part of Sioux Falls.”

Unknown to most people, Hovey’s creativity, attention to intricate detail and skills are a testament to his courage in fighting through Parkinson’s disease. Hovey had two sculptures juried into the 15th annual SculptureWalk exhibit that also included his piece Girlilla & Tiney exhibited in front of the Phillips Avenue Diner.

“This 15th annual exhibit of sculpture was arguably our best ever and it showed with not only the quality of the art, but with the number of visitors and ballots we had returned,” said Clark. “Every year the votes are close, and this year was no exception, the People’s Choice Award puts a wonderful exclamation point on this special year and exhibit.”

Earlier this year SculptureWalk artists peer reviewed all 57 sculptures to select the Best of Show awards as part of the Virtuoso program funded with the generosity of Scoular Family Trust. The top sculpture as voted by sculptors from around the country went to artist Pokey Park of Tucson Arizona and her sculpture Red Legged Frog.

Started in 2004, SculptureWalk is the largest and most recognized annual exhibit of public art sculptures in the country. Over 15 years, SculptureWalk has exhibited 777 sculptures showcasing artists from across America, 10 countries and 4 continents.

For more information about Sioux Falls SculptureWalk and to view the annual exhibit, visit www.sculpturewalksiouxfalls.com.