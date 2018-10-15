Brookings Schools Closed Tuesday For Threat Investigation
BROOKINGS, SD – All of the schools in the Brookings School District will be closed Tuesday after a threat was discovered at the high school Monday.
The school district has that announcement on its website. School is cancelled Tuesday while Brookings police investigate the threat, police confirm. Further details are limited, but according to the school district’s announcement, the threat was found at the end of the day Monday at the high school. All activities are cancelled Tuesday, too.