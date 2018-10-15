City Donates Land for State Veterans Cemetery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. —  The city has officially donated more than 60 acres of land in northeast Sioux Falls to be used for a state veterans cemetery.

The vote was unanimous at tonight’s meeting to give the land to the state.

Supporters say the cemetery is a much-needed burial site in eastern South Dakota for 40,000 veterans and their families.

The state and the South Dakota Veterans Council are meeting with the National Cemetery Administration later this month to discuss the next steps in the project.

The cemetery is expected to be mostly paid for with federal dollars.

It could break ground next spring.

