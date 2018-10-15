Coyotes Roll Over UND In Grand Forks

USD Sweeps Summit Rival

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A record-setting match from Anne Rasmussen helped South Dakota to a Summit League volleyball sweep over North Dakota Sunday afternoon at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Game scores were 25-18. 25-21 25-23.

Rasmussen, a junior libero, established a new school-record for a three-set match with 32 digs, a mark she previously shared with hall of famer Lindsey Soukup at 27.

“Anytime you can go on the road and get a win, it is a good day,” Coach Leanne Williamson said. “However, to win in three is a good sign of how tough we can be. We followed the game plan well and executed on the defensive end.

“Anne was remarkable and allowed us to score at a high rate in transition.”

Hayley Dotseth tallied 14 kills and 17 digs while Elizabeth Loschen had 11 and Taylor Wilson nine as South Dakota improved to 12-8 overall and 6-2 through the first half of the Summit League season.

Madison Jurgens contributed 37 assists, 14 digs and four kills while Rasmussen added six assists in the match which pushed her career digs total to 1,192, now ninth all-time in school history.

“It was good to see Madison get all of our hitters involved and put them in good situations,” Williamson said. “This was definitely a good step for us leading into our home weekend.”

South Dakota begins the second half of the league schedule with home matches inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against South Dakota State on Friday and Oral Roberts on Sunday.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics. Highlights Courtesy FSN North