Development Agreement For Downtown Railyard Withdrawn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The redevelopment of the downtown Railyard in Sioux Falls has been put on hold, and the future of the project is unclear.

City Council unanimously voted to allow the development agreement for Black Iron Railyard L.L.C., owned by David and Erika Billion, to be withdrawn. According to the city, the couple needs more time to review costs and make changes to their plan.

This summer the Billions reached a $2.6 million agreement with the city to redevelop about four acres of the land. Their plan included a multi-story building with residential and retail space.

A new plan has to be submitted by December 31st after that the Billion’s offer will be terminated.