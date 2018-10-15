Fort Wayne Sweeps SDSU Volleyball

Jacks Fail To Win Consecutive Summit Matches

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State volleyball team dropped a three-set Summit League match Sunday to Purdue Fort Wayne in front of 195 fans in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (4-17, 1-7) lost 25-18, 25-20 and 25-21 to the Mastodons (12-10, 3-5).

“I’m extremely disappointed coming off an emotional win and then to turn around do what we did today,” fourth-year head coach Nicole Cirillo said. “Statistically and game-wise, we were competitive. It is not a skill thing for us, it is a mentality that we lack on how to go through these matches. We came out flat, played flat and we were competitive. We just couldn’t get anything going emotionally.”

Crystal Burk led the Jacks with nine kills and Ashlynn Smith added seven kills. Ellie Thein collected nine digs.

PFW was led by Nicole Rightnowar’s 15 kills and 16 digs.

How it Happened: In the opening set, the Jackrabbits trailed 10-8 after a Smith and Payton Richardson block. Purdue Fort Wayne scored the next four points to push its lead to 14-8. SDSU cut the lead to 15-11 on a Sierra Peterson kill. The Mastodons extended their lead 21-14 after a 4-1 run before closing the set with three-straight points.

A Burk kill midway through the second set pulled SDSU to within two, 12-10. The Mastodons used 5-1 run to take a 22-15 lead and would end the set with a kill.

The Jackrabbits opened the third set with a 3-0 start and pushed their lead to 13-8. Purdue Fort Wayne answered with three-straight points to make it 13-11. SDSU led 17-13 before the Mastodons used a 6-0 run to take a 19-17 lead. South Dakota State pulled within 21-20 on a Makenzie Hennen kill, but PFW closed the set on a 4-1 run.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the court Friday when it plays at South Dakota at 7 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics