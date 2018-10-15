Funeral Furlough Denied for Manslaughter Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls judge has denied furlough for a manslaughter suspect who asked to attend his sister’s funeral.

An attorney for 18-year-old Stasek Stefanyuk asked for the furlough or reduced bond, following the death of his 17-year-old sister who died unexpectedly.

Authorities say Stefanyuk shot and killed 21-year-old Darius Tiger last month, while the men were high on meth.

The defense has called the shooting accidental.

The judge also denied reducing Stefanyuk’s $100,000 bond.