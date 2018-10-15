Harrisburg Residents to Vote on $40M School Bond Tuesday

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Harrisburg voters are heading to the polls this week to decide on a $40 million school bond.

Officials say the funds will help combat overcrowding in the school district. Of the $40 million, $17 million will go toward building a new elementary school, $21 million will go towards additions to the high school, and roughly $2 million will cover things like fees and interest payments.

Harrisburg High School Principal Ryan Rollinger says the bond will not affect homeowner’s taxes. Harrisburg residents have passed several bonds over the last 12 years, allowing seven schools to be built.

Residents in Sioux Falls and Delapre township can vote at Harrisburg North Middle School. Residents in Harrisburg and the Springdale, Dayton, Lynn and Perry townships can vote at Liberty Elementary School.