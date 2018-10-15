Jackrabbit Defense Dominates Pelini’s Penguins

SDSU Defense Rebounds From Lackluster Indiana State Performance

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Bo Pelini came up through the ranks of college football as a defensive guru.

Which certainly had to make SDSU’s 36-7 victory over his Youngstown State team even more frustrating since the Jackrabbit defense and special teams dominated the game.

The tone was set on the Penguins opening drive when Logan Backhaus blocked a field goal attempt and Dalton Cox returned it deep the other way to set up SDSU’s first touchdown of the game. After a Youngstown first quarter touchdown, the Jacks shut them out the rest of the way, forcing a pair of turnovers, getting two sacks and holding preseason All-American running back Tevin McCaster to just 60 yards rushing.

It’s a complete 180 for the defense from last week when they gave up 51 points to Indiana State, and it wasn’t a coincidence.

SDSU visits Northern Iowa next Saturday at 4 PM.