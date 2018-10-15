Out and About with Kali: Week of October 15, 2018

Carleen Wild,
Every Monday, Kali Trautman with The Event Company joins us in the studio with a glimpse at some of the events worth putting on your calendar for the week ahead! A video of the interview segment is coming. In the meantime, we wanted to be sure to share details of each of the upcoming events talked about on KDLT News Today.

Get out and enjoy!

Tuesday, October 16 – Intro to Modern CalligraphyBrookings, SD 

Friday, October 19 – Leadercast Women Sioux FallsSioux Falls, SD

Friday, October 19 – Sunday, October 20 – 2 Year Birthday CelebrationStensland Family Farms

Friday, October 19 – Spooky SeasSioux Falls, SD

Saturday, October 20 – Spooky Science 2018Sioux Falls, SD

Sunday, October 21 – Fall FestivalBrookings, SD 

 

 

