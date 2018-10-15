Scoreboard Monday, October 15th
Women’s Golf
Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invite (2nd Round)
597-HBU, Grand Canyon
600-Santa Clara
605-Boston College
613-South Dakota
*Megan Munneke-152 (23rd)
*Laerke Jensen-153 (29th)
Men’s Golf
Blue Tiger Invite (1st Round)
289-Henderson State
297-Lindenwood
299-Winona State
316-U.S.F. (14th)
*JJ Cooney-77 (33rd)
NHL
Nashville 4, Wild 2
H.S. Volleyball
Canistota def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-7, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18
Chadron, Neb. def. Hot Springs, 25-21, 25-7, 25-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23
Edmunds Central def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23
Ethan def. Avon, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14
Faulkton def. Ipswich, 28-26, 25-16, 25-22
Great Plains Lutheran def. Aberdeen Christian, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22
Hanson def. Scotland, 25-7, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17
Herreid/Selby Area def. South Border, N.D., 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 25-7
Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 26-24
Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-21, 25-18
Platte-Geddes def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12
Potter County def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-23, 25-16, 26-24
Wilmot def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23
Winner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15