SDSU Suffers First Summit Loss In Fargo

Jacks Fall To Bison 1-0

FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota State saw its 11-match Summit League winning streak come to an end Sunday against North Dakota State, falling 1-0 on a windy, chilly day at Dacotah Field.

The Jackrabbits put up eight shots in the game (four on goal), led by Marisa Schulz’s two shots. Six other Jackrabbits had shots as Bianca Madonia, Annie Williams and Darien Poelstra joined Schulz with an attack on goal.

Maggie Smither played all 90 minutes between the pipes and recorded five saves.

“I didn’t think we were our best today, and you have to credit NDSU for a portion of that,” head coach Brock Thompson said. “It’s vital that we are able to learn and grow from this game as we head into this next week.

The Jackrabbits threatened early and often through the opening 45 minutes against the Bison, using the wind and strong midfield play to keep possession mainly in the forward half. SDSU nearly broke through in the 36th off the foot of Abigail Kastens, but after the freshman received a cross from Madison Chapman near the top of the box her shot sailed inches over the crossbar.

The script flipped in the second half as NDSU took the wind, putting the Jackrabbits on the defensive as North Dakota State picked up the pressure. Although South Dakota made runs into Bison territory off several counter attacks, it was the North Dakota State who scored first, taking a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute.

Needing an equalizer with regulation winding down, the Jacks rallied on offense and had a near-miss in the 88th but could not extend the game as the Jacks dropped to 9-5-1 (4-1 Summit League) on the year.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 11-11-3 all-time against North Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits had their 11-match Summit League winning streak snapped, losing a league regular season match for the first time since the 2016 season finale.

Maggie Smither (4,091 minutes) is now third in the Jackrabbit record books in career goalkeeper minutes, passing Elisa Stamatakis (4,020).

Kyli Nelson made her 78th career appearance, two shy of SDSU’s school record.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Brookings next weekend for its final two home games of the regular season, hosting Omaha on Friday at 6 p.m. before a Sunday Senior Day bout against Oral Roberts at 1 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics