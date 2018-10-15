Senior Housing Plan at First Assembly of God is Causing Conflict

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The city is also looking at rezoning property located at the Assembly of God church on W. 41st St. A developer wants to build senior living apartments on land that the church doesn’t need.

Some neighbors are voicing their concerns. They say they’re not in favor of, as they say “seeing a brick wall out their window.” Residents are also concerned about how it could affect water drainage in the neighborhood.

The city council will revisit the issue at their November 5th meeting.