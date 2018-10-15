Top-Ranked Warbirds Prepare for Playoffs

WOLSEY, SD… The top-ranked team in 9-AA had a week off to prepare for the SD H.S. Football Playoffs that kick off Thursday, October 18th for all three 9-Man class and 11-B. The Warbirds of Wolsey-Wessington rolled past Gregory 34-13 to finished up their regular season 8-0 and the scary thing for the rest of the state is that head coach Gordon Hooks feels his team can play even better. They open the post season by hosting Miller-Highmore/Harrold Thursday night.