Turnovers Turn USD Away In Loss To Northern Iowa

Panthers Score 21 Off Three Coyote Turnovers

VERMILLION, S.D. — USD is licking their wounds after a 42-28 defeat at the hands of Northern Iowa, and it’s no secret what did them in.

The Coyotes committed three costly turnovers that were ultimately the difference in the game as the Panthers scored 21 points off them. USD will look to clean things up next Saturday on the road when they visit Youngstown State at 5 PM.