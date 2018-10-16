2-vehicle crash in Hamlin County kills 69-year-old woman.

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. (AP) – A two-vehicle crash in Hamlin County killed a 69-year-old woman.

The Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a sport utility vehicle that turned in front of a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 81 about 3:30 p.m. Monday, east of Lake Norden. The truck was pulling a trailer loaded with construction equipment.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at a Watertown hospital. Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The 17-year-old boy driving the pickup suffered minor injuries, and a 15-year-old male passenger was not hurt.