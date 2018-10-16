Police: 34-Year-Old, 6-Month-Old Injured in Rollover Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say a 34-year-old woman and a 6-month-old boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in an early morning rollover crash.

Police say the crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. near the northbound ramp of I-229 at Minnesota Avenue. They say the vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

Police say they initially thought a water rescue might take place because the two occupants were in the river at some point.

Police say there is no indication at this time that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.