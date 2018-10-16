Authorities: Student Confesses to Writing Threatening Note

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Brookings School District closed all schools on Tuesday after a staff member at the Brookings High School found a threatening note on Monday after school.

After conducting the investigation, Brookings Police confirm a student confessed to writing the note.

According to police, the note found at the high school contained threats of violence.

School officials and police immediately began a joint investigation. Without any leads, Superintendent Dr. Willert and police Chief Erickson cancelled school and other activities around 8:45 last night.

Officials say this was necessary in order to thoroughly conduct the investigation.

“We know that this is upsetting not only to the entire community, but more importantly and most importantly the students that attend the Brookings School District. That’s who were looking out for in this situation,” said Dr. Willert.

The student told police that there was no intention or means to pursue the threat. Classes and activities will return to normal tomorrow.

At this point is it unclear what kind of punishment the student will face.

PREVIOUS STORY

