Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Importance of Mammograms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “I was one of those individuals who skipped a year of my checkup, as well as my mammogram.”

In 1996, Mary Lais was a healthy young mom of four.

With no family history of breast cancer, she didn’t think missing one yearly screening would be a big deal.

But then her OB/GYN found a lump.

“And so one thing led to the next and the next thing I know, we were scheduled for a biopsy and I was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.”

Even through four rounds of chemo and six weeks of radiation, one of the most difficult parts of her diagnosis was telling her kids she had cancer.

“Just to try to explain that to them. And I was sure I was going to die, too. It’s pretty frightening. I didn’t think I was going to see any of them get married. I didn’t think I would get to see their grandchildren, especially my kindergartener. And yet here I am, going to be 22 years later in January.”

Lais credits her team at Avera, along with support from friends, family, and faith for getting her through.

But she still wonders if things would have been different had she not skipped that one mammogram.

“Annual mammograms are extremely important, because the earlier we catch it, the less invasive treatments we might need to do,” said Avera Breast Medical Oncologist Dr. Jason Jones.

Statistics show one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

As treatments have become more advanced, the survival rate is almost 90 percent among those diagnosed. There are 3.5 million women who can call themselves survivors.

“I’m here 22 years later, and it’s not a death sentence,” said Lais.

Yearly mammograms are recommended for women over forty. The screening process takes around 15 minutes.

While the process may seem scary, Lais can testify it’s important to do.

“Do it. I remember in hindsight, I felt some guilt to my family. Would we have had a different journey if I hadn’t skipped that year?” said Lais.

Doctors say breast cancer doesn’t discriminate.

It can affect anyone at any age and any gender, whether there is a family history of it or not.

Scheduling a mammogram can be done online, or over the phone.