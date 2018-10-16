Florida officials raise state’s death toll to 16 after Hurricane Michael

Photo Courtesy Associated Press

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) – Officials say 16 people died in Florida because of Hurricane Michael, doubling the numbers of deaths in the state The Associated Press had previously attributed to last week’s storm.

Florida officials announced the state’s updated death toll Tuesday. State officials did not provide details of how the victims’ deaths were storm-related and the AP was not immediately able to confirm those details.

Officials say 12 of the deaths occurred in Bay County, a seaside county which took a direct hit from the storm.

The AP’s tally also includes 10 deaths in Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina.