Free Children’s Flu Shot Clinic Today in Yankton

County, State Public Health Departments co-sponsoring event as first flu death is reported this season

Health officials nationwide are encouraging people to get the seasonal flu vaccine. It is a plea that comes as news of the first flu-related death of the season is reported, a child who had not been vaccinated, in Florida. The child tested positive for influenza B.

It also comes on the heels of one of the deadliest flu seasons in decades. Last flu season, 900,000 people were hospitalized and 80,000 died from the virus, according to the CDC. Eighty-five percent of children who died from the flu had not received a flu shot.

To keep as many South Dakotans healthy through the flu season as possible, a free children’s influenza vaccination clinic is being held in Yankton today (Tuesday, October 16th, 2018). Influenza shots will be available for children from six months to 18 years old from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, while supplies last. The event is scheduled to be held at the Roncalli Main Dining room at Mount Marty College, 1105 W 8th Street in Yankton South Dakota.

Organizers say all children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian and consent forms are required. The forms are available either here: http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/custom/emergency-management, or they can be picked up and filled out on-site.

The clinic is being sponsored by the Yankton County and Bon Homme County Offices of Emergency Management, the Yankton County and Bon Homme County Community Health Offices and the South Dakota Department of Health. You can follow them on Facebook at #YanktonCountyEmergencyManagement or on Twitter @YanktonCoEM. If you have questions or want more information, please contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.