Harrisburg Residents Voting on $40M School Bond

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Harrisburg voters are deciding on a $40 million school bond today.

Officials say the funds will help combat overcrowding in the school district. Of the $40 million, $17 million will be spent on building a new elementary school, $21 million will go towards additions to the high school, and roughly $2 million will cover fees and interest payments.

Officials say the bond will not affect homeowner’s taxes.

