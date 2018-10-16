Huron PD: 911 System Outage Impacting Several Counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a press release sent this morning, the Huron Police Department says the 911 system is down.

They say they are unsure what the cause is or how long it will be out. They confirm the issue is affecting Beadle County, Kingsbury County, Jerauld County, and Hand County.

Anyone in these areas are asked to contact the Huron Police Department’s direct line at 605-353-8550.

This is a developing story, stay with KDLT News for the latest updates.