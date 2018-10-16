I 229 On Ramp Closed Due to Investigation

No word on any injuries after an accident just off I-229 and Minnesota Avenue shortly before 4 o’clock this morning.

Our photojournalist says a rescue team was searching the Big Sioux River from Minnesota to Cliff Avenue for potential passengers, after a vehicle left the roadway.

Authorities were also seen searching the area by foot.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says the on ramp for I 229 north at Minnesota Ave is closed because of an ongoing investigation.

Authorities say it will last several hours affecting the morning commute.