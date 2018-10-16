MetaBank Working to Resolve Nationwide Direct Deposit Issue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – MetaBank is working to fix an issue that is preventing some customers from receiving their money through direct deposit.

A statement from MetaBank confirmed an issue with a system that transfers funds electronically. The statement said the company is working to fix the problem as quickly as possible but did not give an estimate on when the service will be restored.

MetaBank’s headquarters are in Sioux Falls, however, the problem is affecting customers nationwide.