Mother Charged with Attempted Murder in Morning Rollover Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The driver involved in an early morning rollover that sent her and her six-month-old to the hospital is now being charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

34-year-old Julia Alzoubaidi of Sioux Falls was driving on I-229 at around 4 a.m. when the car went off the interstate, then rolled over near the Big Sioux River.

“I think part of it was they thought it was going to be a water rescue. Both of them had been in the water at some point in time, so I think that was probably part of the response,” said Officer Same Clemens.

She and her six-month-old son were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sioux Falls Police, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and a water rescue team all responded to the scene.

Further details are limited, she was charged with attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse. She is in custody on a $250,000 bond.