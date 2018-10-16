Officials Investigating Threat Towards Brookings Schools

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Brookings School District closed all schools Tuesday after a threat was discovered at the high school on Monday.

The school district made the announcement on their website stating, “All schools in the Brookings School District will be closed on Tuesday, October 16 to allow for collaboration with the Brookings Police Department. A threat was found at the end of the day at BHS on Monday, October 15. There will also be no activities on Tuesday, October 16.”

Brookings Police Chief Dave Erickson says a staff member found the note at the end of the day on Monday. He says the decision to cancel school on Tuesday was made Monday evening.

“Our children’s safety as well as the safety of the school staff is our number one priority. In keeping with that, we felt the necessity to cancel school and all school activities for the day,” said Chief Erickson.

Brookings School District Superintendent Dr. Klint Willert says the school district is working closely with law enforcement in the investigation. Superintendent Dr. Willert says they take the treats seriously because of the nature of school violence across the country.

“The Brookings School District is committed to providing a safe and secure atmosphere to students and staff. Therefore, the school district explicitly forbids threats to harm others. Students who violate this board policy may be suspended or expelled,” said Dr. Willert.

Officials are giving limited details due to the investigation at this time but say they are investigating several leads.

Chief Erickson asks if anyone has any information that may help in the investigation to call the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113.